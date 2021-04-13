Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Translate Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.
On average, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to $0.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Translate Bio.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist downgraded Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Translate Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.36.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Translate Bio by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Translate Bio by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Translate Bio by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Translate Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Translate Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.
Translate Bio Company Profile
Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.
