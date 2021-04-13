Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $251.36 Million

Brokerages expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to post sales of $251.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $267.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $240.04 million. Gentherm reported sales of $228.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gentherm.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.45. Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on THRM shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research lowered Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $77.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.02. Gentherm has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $81.98.

In other news, VP Yijing Brentano sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $38,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,788.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total value of $509,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,893.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,149 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,617. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,669,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 796,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,917,000 after acquiring an additional 356,994 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 1,332.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 157,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after acquiring an additional 146,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,953,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $323,072,000 after acquiring an additional 125,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,310,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gentherm (THRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.