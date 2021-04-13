Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to Post $2.32 EPS

Brokerages predict that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will report $2.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.24. Cintas reported earnings per share of $1.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year earnings of $10.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.01 to $10.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.70 to $10.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair upgraded shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,425,000 after purchasing an additional 93,585 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $278,109,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Cintas by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,759,000 after buying an additional 330,330 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 551,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,966,000 after acquiring an additional 69,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Cintas by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 519,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,644,000 after acquiring an additional 17,117 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $355.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas has a 1 year low of $186.11 and a 1 year high of $369.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $342.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

