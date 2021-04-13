Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $472.33 Million

Analysts expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to report sales of $472.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $476.10 million and the lowest is $469.00 million. BOK Financial posted sales of $441.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BOK Financial.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $494.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $90.39 on Tuesday. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $98.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,933,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,462,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,603,000 after purchasing an additional 271,089 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,027,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,024,000 after purchasing an additional 99,361 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,450,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,349,000 after purchasing an additional 87,895 shares during the period. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOK Financial (BOKF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.