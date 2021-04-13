YIELD App (YLD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $61.79 Million

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One YIELD App coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YIELD App has a market capitalization of $61.79 million and $1.89 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YIELD App has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YIELD App alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00054299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00020383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $408.24 or 0.00675369 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00086865 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00035005 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00040679 BTC.

YIELD App Profile

YIELD App (YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 106,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 95,327,018 coins. The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

Buying and Selling YIELD App

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YIELD App should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YIELD App using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YIELD App Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YIELD App and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.