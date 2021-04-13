Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Receives In-Line Rating from Evercore ISI

Yelp (NYSE:YELP)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $41.00 price objective on the local business review company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.60% from the company’s current price.

YELP has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Yelp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Yelp to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.79.

Yelp stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.96. 9,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,880. Yelp has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $43.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.79 and its 200-day moving average is $31.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.68 million. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Yelp will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,169,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $138,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 145,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,039,038.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Yelp by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,562,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $51,058,000 after purchasing an additional 31,745 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,614,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Yelp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,380,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,406,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

