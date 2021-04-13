XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Increased to $154.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna from $144.00 to $154.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on XPO. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stephens boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.87.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,535. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $53.58 and a 12 month high of $135.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 163.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.34.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $3,182,737.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,242 shares in the company, valued at $9,904,331.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $903,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,853,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,255 shares of company stock valued at $34,173,588 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 64.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 7.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,864,000 after purchasing an additional 17,599 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 83.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 22,375 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.