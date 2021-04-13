XMON Reaches Market Cap of $2.22 Million (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. XMON has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and $49,184.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, XMON has traded 39.1% lower against the US dollar. One XMON coin can currently be purchased for $1,486.96 or 0.02354536 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XMON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00067164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.11 or 0.00259861 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.79 or 0.00686895 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,954.54 or 0.99686056 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00020438 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $549.04 or 0.00869377 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

XMON Coin Profile

XMON launched on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

Buying and Selling XMON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XMON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.