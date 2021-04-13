Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $53.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $229.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.10. The Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $43.20 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,345,618,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,241,000 after buying an additional 7,887,519 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,577,000 after buying an additional 3,818,182 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,449,000 after buying an additional 3,397,649 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 171.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,592,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,222,000 after buying an additional 2,901,821 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

