Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) PT Raised to $85.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WTFC. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Wintrust Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Wintrust Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.91.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $77.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.32. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $417.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.18 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.56%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 17.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 54.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 267.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 77,759 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at $4,525,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 126.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 11,184 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

