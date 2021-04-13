Winfield Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.88. The stock had a trading volume of 224,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,647,093. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.97. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

