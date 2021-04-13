Winfield Associates Inc. Purchases 5,550 Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its position in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in II-VI were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in II-VI by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 195,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,855,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in II-VI by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in II-VI by 822.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 43,661 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in II-VI by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after buying an additional 16,333 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in II-VI by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Get II-VI alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of II-VI from $60.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of II-VI from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley raised shares of II-VI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.33.

Shares of II-VI stock traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $79.46. The stock had a trading volume of 28,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,614. II-VI Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.55 and a 1 year high of $100.44. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -727.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.00.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $786.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.50 million. II-VI had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that II-VI Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $783,955.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,104,874.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $2,173,365 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

II-VI Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.