Winfield Associates Inc. Has $806,000 Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Winfield Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,657,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 682,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,016,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 171,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:MTUM traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $171.16. The stock had a trading volume of 538,361 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.32.

