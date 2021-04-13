Winfield Associates Inc. Has $488,000 Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Winfield Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,338,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,182 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 332.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,013,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,636 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $573,541,000. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $43,794,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Illumina by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 558,563 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $206,668,000 after buying an additional 347,263 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Illumina in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $374.10.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,447 shares in the company, valued at $16,178,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total value of $321,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,077,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,614 shares of company stock valued at $6,360,411. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ILMN traded up $5.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $404.03. 7,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,752. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a PE ratio of 92.57, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $412.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.96.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.65 million. On average, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

