Winfield Associates Inc. Acquires 4,925 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Winfield Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 142.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,371 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.92.

NextEra Energy Partners stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,589. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $40.41 and a 52 week high of $88.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -50.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -162.91%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

