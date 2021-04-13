William Blair Weighs in on MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report issued on Wednesday, April 7th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $6.20 per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MSM. TheStreet cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $89.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.99. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $56.16 and a twelve month high of $93.92.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, VP Charles Bonomo sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $361,074.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 18,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,640,616.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,738.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,562 shares of company stock worth $8,660,531 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

