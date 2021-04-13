Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 4,266 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,266 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 360 Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 7,894 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $51.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.26. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $52.94.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.48.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

