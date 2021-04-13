Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.07

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.07 and traded as high as $9.71. Whitestone REIT shares last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 150,202 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 16.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.0358 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.57%.

About Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

