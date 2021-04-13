Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) PT Raised to $2.50

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) had its target price raised by investment analysts at CIBC from $1.90 to $2.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Forest Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.10.

WFSTF remained flat at $$1.59 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 15,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,972. Western Forest Products has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1.01.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

