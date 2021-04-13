Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Short Interest Update

Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Western Energy Services from $0.10 to $0.35 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

OTCMKTS WEEEF opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.10. Western Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.24 million for the quarter. Western Energy Services had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 16.28%.

Western Energy Services Company Profile

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment to contracts with exploration and production companies.

