WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at B. Riley

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WesBanco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. WesBanco currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.08.

Shares of WSBC opened at $36.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.95. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $38.72.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.14 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.14%.

In other news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 18,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $648,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,334.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $182,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,860.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,164 shares of company stock valued at $931,612. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 19,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

