Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $80.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
According to Zacks, “Welltower’s performance in first-quarter 2021 is likely to supported by moderation in occupancy erosion and the rise in vaccination coverage. Notably, in a recently business update, the company announced that it expects to attain the top-end of its first-quarter 2021 normalized funds from operations (FFO) guidance of 71-76 cents. Also, virtually all of its senior housing communities are likely to complete the final scheduled vaccinations by “early to mid April”. However, significant turnaround is less likely and the company’s near-term performance will be hindered. In fact, the senior housing landscape is likely to be competitive in 2021 as operators try to fill unoccupied units. Also, near-term earnings dilution from asset sales cannot be avoided. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past month.”
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a sell rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.69.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 97,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Welltower by 21.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 228,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,336,000 after purchasing an additional 40,795 shares in the last quarter. North American Management Corp raised its holdings in Welltower by 6.6% during the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 71,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Welltower by 8.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth about $941,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
