Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $80.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Welltower’s performance in first-quarter 2021 is likely to supported by moderation in occupancy erosion and the rise in vaccination coverage. Notably, in a recently business update, the company announced that it expects to attain the top-end of its first-quarter 2021 normalized funds from operations (FFO) guidance of 71-76 cents. Also, virtually all of its senior housing communities are likely to complete the final scheduled vaccinations by “early to mid April”. However, significant turnaround is less likely and the company’s near-term performance will be hindered. In fact, the senior housing landscape is likely to be competitive in 2021 as operators try to fill unoccupied units. Also, near-term earnings dilution from asset sales cannot be avoided. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past month.”

Get Welltower alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a sell rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.69.

NYSE:WELL opened at $75.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.10. The company has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower has a 52 week low of $36.08 and a 52 week high of $76.18.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 97,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Welltower by 21.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 228,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,336,000 after purchasing an additional 40,795 shares in the last quarter. North American Management Corp raised its holdings in Welltower by 6.6% during the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 71,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Welltower by 8.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth about $941,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welltower (WELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.