Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 92,716 Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,716 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.14% of Select Energy Services worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTTR. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the third quarter worth approximately $7,540,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Select Energy Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Select Energy Services by 48.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 19,564 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Select Energy Services by 3.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Select Energy Services by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 28,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

Shares of NYSE:WTTR opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $502.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.88. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $7.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.88.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $133.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.51 million. Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.