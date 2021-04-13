Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 38,300 Shares of Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Americas Silver were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAS. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in Americas Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Americas Silver by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Americas Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Americas Silver by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 54,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Americas Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 23.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Americas Silver from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price (down previously from $5.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from $5.25 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.82.

Shares of USAS stock opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $283.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.42. Americas Silver Corp has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 91.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

