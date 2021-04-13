Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $560,000 Stock Position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.18% of Franklin Covey worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 293.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 52,728 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 155,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Covey from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital increased their price target on Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

FC opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $410.55 million, a P/E ratio of -41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.64. Franklin Covey Co. has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average is $23.58.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

