Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 26,562 Shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 262.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,562 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in MeiraGTx were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGTX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 378,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after buying an additional 13,104 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 30,487 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 364,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after buying an additional 7,291 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other MeiraGTx news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,336,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,783.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

Shares of MGTX opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average is $14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $578.97 million, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.33.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 283.20%. The business had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. On average, analysts expect that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

