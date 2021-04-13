Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Intel (INTC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Intel (NASDAQ: INTC):

4/7/2021 – Intel was given a new $80.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Intel was given a new $80.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Intel was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Intel had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $68.00 to $75.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $57.00 to $59.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Intel was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intel is well-poised to benefit from increasing demand for its 10 nanometer (nm) SuperFin process-based 11th Gen core processors, triggered by coronavirus crisis induced remote working and online learning wave amid solid growth in PC market. Further, Mobileye growth is projected to be driven by design win momentum and stabilizing automotive industry through 2021. Although the company’s shares have underperformed in the past one year, these factors are expected to help it grow in 2021. Nevertheless, sluggish data center demand across cloud service providers, enterprise and government end-markets is likely to weigh on the top-line performance, at least in the near term. Declining average selling price (ASPs) and weakness in Internet of Things (IoT) end-markets remain headwinds. Also, production delays pertaining to 7 nm ramp up remain concerns.”

3/25/2021 – Intel was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Intel is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Intel was given a new $43.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $68.00 to $75.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $57.00 to $59.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Intel was given a new $80.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $64.00 to $73.00.

3/24/2021 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $64.00 to $73.00.

3/24/2021 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $70.00 to $72.00.

2/25/2021 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $68.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Intel stock traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $64.43. 998,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,057,430. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $262.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.52. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Get Intel Co alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Curi Capital bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.