Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Allianz (ALV)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Allianz (FRA: ALV) in the last few weeks:

4/6/2021 – Allianz was given a new €228.00 ($268.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Allianz was given a new €223.00 ($262.35) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Allianz was given a new €245.00 ($288.24) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Allianz was given a new €230.00 ($270.59) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Allianz had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/29/2021 – Allianz was given a new €228.00 ($268.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Allianz was given a new €239.00 ($281.18) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Allianz was given a new €230.00 ($270.59) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Allianz was given a new €200.00 ($235.29) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Allianz was given a new €230.00 ($270.59) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Allianz was given a new €239.00 ($281.18) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Allianz was given a new €195.00 ($229.41) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Allianz was given a new €205.00 ($241.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Allianz was given a new €220.00 ($258.82) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Allianz was given a new €215.00 ($252.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Allianz was given a new €224.00 ($263.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Allianz was given a new €205.00 ($241.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ALV traded up €0.40 ($0.47) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €219.15 ($257.82). 606,025 shares of the company traded hands. Allianz SE has a 52-week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 52-week high of €206.80 ($243.29). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €211.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €192.84.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

