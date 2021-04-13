Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 784 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.13% of Garmin worth $33,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 190,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,834,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $177,544,000 after buying an additional 17,697 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth about $1,116,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 7,490.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,225,000 after buying an additional 257,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $137.85 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $138.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $282,838.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,931 shares of company stock worth $2,033,475 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GRMN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.25.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

