Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 751,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.13% of Synchrony Financial worth $30,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,771,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $806,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 120,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 74,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 516.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 682,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,872,000 after purchasing an additional 572,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $43.15 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $43.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYF. TheStreet upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Compass Point boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.89.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,237 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

