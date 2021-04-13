WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 422.0% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

NYSE:WEC opened at $92.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $106.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

