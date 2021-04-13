Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Holdings Raised by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,340 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,452,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $782,159,000 after buying an additional 32,899 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Watsco by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,740,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,268,000 after buying an additional 45,380 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Watsco by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,578,000 after buying an additional 18,198 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its position in Watsco by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 399,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,394,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 351,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

NYSE:WSO opened at $279.88 on Tuesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.16 and a 1 year high of $280.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.23%.

WSO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.