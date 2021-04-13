Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up about 2.2% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $43,641.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,515.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,683 shares of company stock worth $3,765,485. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WM stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.10. 8,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,095,987. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.13 and a 52 week high of $135.46. The company has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.58.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

