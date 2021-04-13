Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NYSE WRE opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.05. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRE. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

