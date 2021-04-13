Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Short Interest Update

Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 2,000.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

OTCMKTS WWNTY opened at $38.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.71. Want Want China has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $39.51.

Get Want Want China alerts:

Want Want China Company Profile

Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers and fried crackers, and gift packs; flavoured milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice drinks, sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Want Want China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Want Want China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.