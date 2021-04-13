WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the March 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WANSF opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $283.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.24. WANdisco has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WANdisco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco Fusion, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and DConE, a high-performance coordination engine able to work across wide-area networks.

