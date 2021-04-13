WAM Leaders Limited (ASX:WLE) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

WAM Leaders Limited (ASX:WLE) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from WAM Leaders’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

About WAM Leaders

WAM Leaders Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by MAM Pty Limited. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for WAM Leaders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAM Leaders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.