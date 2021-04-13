Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Cordasco Financial Network

Cordasco Financial Network decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Walmart were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $139.25. The stock had a trading volume of 88,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,417,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.72 and its 200-day moving average is $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.01 and a 52-week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.62%.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487 over the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. FIX lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.11.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

