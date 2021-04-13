Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 3,381 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.0% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FC Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,199. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $56.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.26.

