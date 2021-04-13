Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Receives $48.59 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.59.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 9,306 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA opened at $54.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.23. The stock has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.40, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

