Waifu Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.79 Million (WAIF)

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Waifu Token has a total market cap of $4.79 million and approximately $135,894.00 worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Waifu Token has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. One Waifu Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00065484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.03 or 0.00260666 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $417.29 or 0.00663142 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,534.75 or 0.99376763 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.20 or 0.00914070 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00019713 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Waifu Token

Waifu Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 890,888,098 coins. Waifu Token’s official website is waifutoken.io . Waifu Token’s official Twitter account is @WaifuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

