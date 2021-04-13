Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $394,000 Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Envista during the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Envista during the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Envista during the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Envista by 388.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 67,689 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Envista by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the period.

NYSE:NVST opened at $41.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $45.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.23 and a beta of 2.00.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $732.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

NVST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 13,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total value of $605,611.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,731.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $497,966.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,043.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 284,127 shares of company stock worth $11,901,061. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

