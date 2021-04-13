Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 5,963 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,963 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $31.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.83.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.52. Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.70%.

