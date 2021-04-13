Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $339,000 Investment in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MFC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 47.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MFC. CIBC lowered shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Alliance Securities restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

NYSE MFC opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.98.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2205 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.