Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $312,000 in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLUU. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 1,132.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,540,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,266,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,276 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,596,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,256,000 after acquiring an additional 955,098 shares during the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,538,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,872,000 after acquiring an additional 836,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,375,000 after acquiring an additional 606,774 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on GLUU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.90 to $10.40 in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLUU opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $12.95.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.14 million. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.