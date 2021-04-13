Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $410,000 Position in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,215 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Radius Health were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Radius Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Radius Health by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Radius Health by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Radius Health by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Radius Health by 14,714.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RDUS opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average of $17.90. Radius Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The firm has a market cap of $886.30 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $62.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Radius Health, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

RDUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Radius Health from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Radius Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Radius Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.09.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company markets TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time transdermal patch, that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

