Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 32,516 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.46. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $116.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.50 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 240.80%. On average, analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $790,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 505,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $4,646,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,844 shares in the company, valued at $348,164.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,600,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,552,210 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

