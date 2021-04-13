Vistra (NYSE:VST) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America lowered shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VST. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.89.

VST opened at $17.16 on Monday. Vistra has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.12. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.99%.

In other news, CFO James A. Burke purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,287.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $197,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,750.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 820.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

