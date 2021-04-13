Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Winfield Associates Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Winfield Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,641 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 2.2% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 78.6% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,632 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $373,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 221.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,537,000 after acquiring an additional 150,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 12.1% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.04.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $220.45. 64,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,962,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.80. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.15 and a 12 month high of $228.23.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

