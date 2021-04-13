Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $272.00 price objective on the closed-end fund’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut, provides investment management products and services to individuals and institutions in the United States. . It operates a multi-manager asset management business, comprising a number of individual affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process and individual brand. Investors have an array of needs and Virtus Investment Partners offers a variety of investment styles and multiple disciplines to meet those needs. The Company provides its products in a number of forms and through multiple distribution channels. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds and separately managed accounts. The Company manages institutional accounts for corporations, multi-employer retirement funds and foundations, endowments, special purpose funds and other types of institutions. “

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $261.20.

VRTS stock opened at $253.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.02. Virtus Investment Partners has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $270.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a current ratio of 32.42. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 1.66.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $153.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.98 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. Equities analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 28.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 112,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,585,000 after acquiring an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 113.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,185 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 253.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.